Pets love the chance to get out and socialize at Paws for a Cause. (Submitted)

So pawsome!

(That phrase came in the press release and we had to include it.)

Scotiabank and the BC SPCA are back with the annual Paws for a Cause walk to fight cruelty against animals.

And it's a walk in the park. In the Cowichan Valley's case, it's a walk in McAdam Park, at 820 Wharncliffe Rd. in Duncan on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Paws for a Cause walk, which is being hosted in more than 20 communities in B.C. throughout September and October, draws animal lovers together for a great time outdoors. What could be better than that?

Paws for a Cause in Duncan

Participants will be able to enjoy entertainment provided by Montgomery Country, activities, community vendor booths and a gourmet veggie burger bar.

Supported by local sponsors, the event brings animal lovers and their furry friends from all walks of life together for a great time as well as a fantastic cause.

"This is the largest single event to help fight animal cruelty in British Columbia," said Carina Stirling, BC SPCA officer in charge of fundraising events. "We are overwhelmed by the participation each year — it's so great to see thousands of people come together across the province to help B.C.'s most vulnerable animals — and the great news is, this year, registration numbers are up. Our amazing supporters not only raise essential funds, the events are so much fun for two-legged and four-legged participants."