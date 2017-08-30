Tolls are coming off the Golden Ears Bridge Sept. 1. Those owing for bridge tolls still have to pay their bills.

Just because bridge tolls end on Sept. 1 doesn't mean those owing toll bills are off the hook.

On Aug. 25, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced that his NDP government will eliminate tolls on the Golden Ears and Port Mann bridges effective Sept. 1. He called the tolls "unfair" and said removing them will make life more affordable for many people in the Lower Mainland.

And while there is no set deadline for paying bills after tolling ends, the bills still need to be paid. Quickpass will be notifying customers of their amounts owing and helping them with making payment.

Tolls incurred crossing the Golden Ears Bridge before Sept. 1 still must be paid to Quickpass, noted TransLink media relations advisor Jill Drews.

Failing to pay can result in a hold on your vehicle registration or driver's licence if you have more than $25 in Quickpass toll debt that is at least 120 days overdue.

A monthly interest rate of two per cent will continue to be applied to unpaid amounts.

Overdue bills may also be sent to a collections agency.

TransLink is also urging people to return their transponders.

"We ask customers to return their transponders to Quickpass so they can be properly recycled," Drews said. "Those who don't return their transponders will lose their $10 deposit."

There are two ways you can return your Quickpass transponder. You can take it in person to the Quickpass Customer Service Centre in Pitt Meadows or send it by certified or registered mail to:

Quickpass Customer Service

12167 Harris Road

Pitt Meadows, BC

V3Y 2E9