Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

These warriors fight to improve the fortunes of others.

The annual Women2Warrior Challenge drew more than 210 women in a wide range of ages to an obstacle course competition that included balance beams and archery tag. The event, which took place on Sunday at West Shore Parks and Recreation, raised more than $70,000, which will be shared between Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan and the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

Nirm Blatchford, vice-president philanthropy for Easter Seals B.C./Yukon, said it was great watching participants arrive, enthused but unsure of what kind of challenges to expect from the course. "Then, to see them at the end with huge smiles, medals around their necks and pride in their faces is what makes this event incredible and unique," Blatchford said in a release. "What an amazing day. I did overhear a few of the cheering men saying they wished that they could try the obstacles so, perhaps a Men2Gladiators next year?"

Easter Seals B.C./Yukon is a registered charity that assists children and young adults with disabilities throughout the province. The organization operates fully accessible summer camps at Shawnigan Lake, Squamish and Winfield. The Victoria Hospitals Foundation raises funds for priority medical equipment and special projects at Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals.

