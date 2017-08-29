  • Connect with Us

Dogs will take over the Lewis Park outdoor pool Saturday for the annual Poochapalooza swim.

The Courtenay and District Memorial Outdoor Pool at Lewis Park is going to the dogs! Join us on our last day, Saturday, Sept. 2, for fun in the sun with your favourite pooch. This event is set to make a splash with support and giveaways from Woofy's Pet Foods.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per dog, and all proceeds will be donated to the Comox Valley SPCA. Dog vaccination papers must be presented for admission, so be sure to get those ready ahead of time.

Have a young pup or a smaller pooch? Both the wading pool and the big pool will be open to accommodate dogs of all sizes. The friendly staff from Van Isle Veterinary Clinic will on deck to help ensure the safety of all furry swimmers. This is a fun, family-oriented event so dogs must be friendly to attend. Please note, no humans will be allowed in the pool.

Come on down and take part in this pawsitively perfect farewell to summer party! We'll see you at the pool!

For more information call Courtenay Recreation's Lewis Centre at 250 338-5371 or visit courtenay.ca/pooch

