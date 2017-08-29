With the first day of class just around the corner, the charitable Skool Aid program is packing up the last of its school supplies in the basement of Halls Office Productivity in downtown Trail. Since launching as a Catholic-based and volunteer-run initiative in 2013, Skool Aid has provided hundreds of students with everything from crayons to computer paper at no cost to low income families. Every summer for the past five years, Halls staff have helped the cause by packing up and delivering supplies for students from Grade 1 to graduation in School District 20. To date, Timberlee Borsato has helped box up materials for 200 students.