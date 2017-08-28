The Fork and Finger Foodie event drew crowds to downtown Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 26 where they saw demos and sampled the wares of a number of local stores and restaurants.

A series of demonstrations were hosted by executive chef Sean Bone, including demonstrating how to make fresh stuffed pasta.

VIDEO: Making stuffed pasta

Attendance was the highest in five years, thanks to perfect weather and a large number of local restaurants participating.

Attendees told organizers they discovered new restaurants, where they plan to return soon.

The grand prize of $400 Downtown Dollars went to Jason Tokaryk.

A full $1,000 in Downtown Dollars were given away in the event, and will come back to businesses that are part of the Downtown Langley Business Association.