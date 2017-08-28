  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

VIDEO: Chef’s demos enliven Fork and Finger event

<p>Chef Sean Bone showed how to make stuffed pasta. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)</p> -

Chef Sean Bone showed how to make stuffed pasta. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

— image credit:
  • by  Matthew Claxton - Langley Advance
  •  posted Aug 28, 2017 at 4:30 PM— updated Aug 28, 2017 at 5:01 PM

The Fork and Finger Foodie event drew crowds to downtown Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 26 where they saw demos and sampled the wares of a number of local stores and restaurants.

A series of demonstrations were hosted by executive chef Sean Bone, including demonstrating how to make fresh stuffed pasta.

VIDEO: Making stuffed pasta

Attendance was the highest in five years, thanks to perfect weather and a large number of local restaurants participating.

Attendees told organizers they discovered new restaurants, where they plan to return soon.

The grand prize of $400 Downtown Dollars went to Jason Tokaryk.

A full $1,000 in Downtown Dollars were given away in the event, and will come back to businesses that are part of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...