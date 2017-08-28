- Home
VIDEO: Chef’s demos enliven Fork and Finger event
Chef Sean Bone showed how to make stuffed pasta. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)
The Fork and Finger Foodie event drew crowds to downtown Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 26 where they saw demos and sampled the wares of a number of local stores and restaurants.
A series of demonstrations were hosted by executive chef Sean Bone, including demonstrating how to make fresh stuffed pasta.
Attendance was the highest in five years, thanks to perfect weather and a large number of local restaurants participating.
Attendees told organizers they discovered new restaurants, where they plan to return soon.
The grand prize of $400 Downtown Dollars went to Jason Tokaryk.
A full $1,000 in Downtown Dollars were given away in the event, and will come back to businesses that are part of the Downtown Langley Business Association.