Kids attending the recent Healing Power of Horses program through the Abbotsford Hospice Society were able to paint special messages on horses, among other activities.

Youth who are grieving the loss of a love one experienced the healing power of horses on Aug. 10.

The "equine-facilitated therapy" program was hosted by the Abbotsford Hospice Society at Shamrock Counselling.

The free event was held in an enchanted forest/barn, with the aim of providing youth with a different kind of therapy that is effective for the treatment of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other mental health symptoms.

The program was led by Dr. Lakhbir Jassal of the Abbotsford Hospice Society and Cristina Rennie from Shamrock Counselling.

They provided an emotionally safe space and place for youth to partake in the work of grief and mourning.

Activities during the event included healing circles; horse stories; horse yoga and mindfulness activities; a grief- and loss-related affirmation scavenger hunt; grooming and liberty work; lunch (donated by Ivana Tea House); painting horse shoes and painting on horses; and bonding with the horses.

The Abbotsford Hospice Society helps people who are dying and supports children, youth and adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Visit abbotsfordhospice.org for more information.