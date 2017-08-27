The Canadian Blood Service clinic at the Beban Park social centre last week. There is another clinic this coming week (Aug. 29-30) at the venue. (The News Bulletin)

Canadians responded earlier this summer when inventory was dwindling, and Canadian Blood Services hopes donors will rise to the occasion again.

As the Labour Day long weekend approaches, Canadian Blood Services is again seeing a need to build up its supply and is urging Canadians to book appointments to donate.

A donation clinic will be held at the Beban Park social centre Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug. 29-30) from noon-7 p.m. both days, with 213 potential appointments still to fill as of last week.

"We anticipated a drop in blood donations during the summer months as a result of holidays, changes in routines, travel and family activities," said Mark Donnison, vice-president of donor relations with Canadian Blood Services in a press release.

To book an appointment, call 1-888-2-DONATE, visit www.blood.ca, or download the GiveBlood app available for iOS on the App Store or for Android on Google Play.