Lions Club serving breakfast and lunch at Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale
Lions Club volunteers Barb Lennox (from the left), Carolyn Ball and Bruce Lennox on deck making and serving lunch at the 59th annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale taking place at the Williams Lake Stockyards. Gaeil Farrar photo
The Williams Lake Lions Club is serving breakfast and lunch at the 59th annual 4-H Show and Sale that continues at the Williams Lake Stockyards this morning, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 28.
Breakfast with scrambled eggs, two sausage, ham and pancakes with coffee is $7; the hot dog combo with fries and a drink is $5 and the burger combo with fries and a drink is $7.
Breakfast runs 7 to 11 a.m. and lunch runs 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
