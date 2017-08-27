Tiffany Beaton is the lead organizer for TEDxAbbotsford, taking place Sept. 23.

Ticket sales are now open for the first TEDx event taking place in Abbotsford.

The event occurs Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way).

The independently organized event, licensed by TED, features local speakers and TED Talks videos under the theme of Trailblazing.

So far, among the confirmed speakers are Dave Dinesen on Salads Don't Collect Travel Points, Scott Mallory on How to See Like an Artist, and Vijay Manuel on Education: Installing Character.

Featured artists include Paige Caldwell, Trevor Hoffmann and Stephanie Standerwick.

"We don't only want to share new ideas from around the world, but we want to provide a platform for our local community so that the best ideas from Abbotsford and the Valley can reach beyond the borders of our town, province and country," said lead organizer Tiffany Beaton.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together.

Some of the best talks from TEDx events have been featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from across the globe.

TEDxAbbotsford partners include the University of the Fraser Valley, Envision Financial, Basecamp Cards, Old Yale Brewery, Circle Graphics and conexkt.

Organizers are still looking for interested partners.

Visit tedxabbotsford.com for tickets or more information.