The West Shore is constantly changing, whether it's a new development, a new school or road improvements, there is something new around just about every corner. But there are also a lot of hidden gems many West Shore residents – new and old – haven't discovered yet.

On July 27, a team from the Goldstream Gazette, including Joel Tansey, Rick Stiebel, Rebecca Wilde, and myself, hit the streets to cover as much of the West Shore as possible. We were looking for those scenarios that, when assembled in a publication such as the one you are now holding, show just how much activity, vibrance and colour we have here.

From West Shore RCMP members, local businesses or workers starting their shift, to athletes getting in a workout, to families picnicking in parks or taking the dog for a walk, we've tried to include a good cross-section of people doing what they do on a daily basis and a few of those extra special activities.

Unfortunately we couldn't get every photo we took into this special publication – there were hundreds – but we've pulled a few of our favourties in hopes of highlighting what a diverse place the West Shore is. But if you missed it in your paper, here's slideshow of the images.

– Katherine Engqvist, Gazette editor