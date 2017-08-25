  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Hydrant overhaul

<p>Workers from Teale’s Water Utility Services from Vernon are providing maintenance to the 317 fire hydrants around the City of Trail. The work involves taking apart the hydrants, removing any built up debris, flushing them out and adding a fresh coat of paint.</p><p>Guy Bertrand photo</p> -

Workers from Teale’s Water Utility Services from Vernon are providing maintenance to the 317 fire hydrants around the City of Trail. The work involves taking apart the hydrants, removing any built up debris, flushing them out and adding a fresh coat of paint.

Guy Bertrand photo

— image credit:
  •  posted Aug 25, 2017 at 2:32 AM— updated Aug 25, 2017 at 3:02 AM

Teale's Water Utility Service is overhauling 317 City of Trail fire hydrants

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...