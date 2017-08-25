- Home
Hydrant overhaul
Workers from Teale’s Water Utility Services from Vernon are providing maintenance to the 317 fire hydrants around the City of Trail. The work involves taking apart the hydrants, removing any built up debris, flushing them out and adding a fresh coat of paint.
Guy Bertrand photo
Teale's Water Utility Service is overhauling 317 City of Trail fire hydrants
