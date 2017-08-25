- Home
How Mary’s garden grows
Mary Pettigrew was one of six Trail winners of the 2017 Communities in Bloom/Miracle-Gro* Best Garden Selection Award. All received a special sign to identify their garden along with some Miracle-Gro* products. Trail was one of a handful of Communities in Bloom cities across Canada to be selected for the awards. Winners were chosen by CiB and Trail in Bloom Garden Committee based on their beautiful gardens, their contributions to the CiB program and their community. Other winners were: Toni Driutti, Connie Smith, Marian Ackerman, and Gail Winters.
Submitted photo
Mary Pettigrew is one of six Trail winners for CiB/Miracle-Gro Best Garden Selection Award
