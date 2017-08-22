Bob Dendoff (L) of the Disaster Services Division of the Canadian Red Cross accepts a cheque from Noel Hayward, president of Quality Foods.

Once again, Quality Foods' shoppers have demonstrated that their sense of community and big hearts have no boundaries.

"Our customers had asked us to allow them to contribute Q-Points to help those affected by the ongoing fires in the BC Interior," says Quality Foods president Noel Hayward. "We responded by offering the opportunity to donate points from their shop at the checkout."

"It's encouraging to see the sense of community our shoppers have, so we matched their contributions for a total of $10,800."

The resulting funds go to the Canadian Red Cross BC Fires Appeal to help provide immediate relief such as cots, blankets, family reunification and financial assistance for food, clothing and personal needs.

Beyond meeting immediate needs, donations may also help re-entry and go towards more long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness.