Those interested in the new cohousing complex being built in Sooke, a free information session and tour of the site is being held on Sept. 23.

The session will at 6603 Sooke Rd., and will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

West Wind Harbour Cohousing will be made up of 32 apartment-style condos that will be anywhere from 600 to 1,200 square feet in size. Half of the condos have already been spoken for, and proponents expect that the rest will be claimed by the time construction begins next year.

The cohousing complex is aimed at creating a safe, neighbourly environment for people to live, in a community made up of private homes.

The building is waterfront, featuring views of both the water and mountains, and will have its own dock to allow people easy access down to the water. There will also be some common amenities in the building for people to enjoy such as guest rooms, a library, gardens, patios and workshops.

To for more details on the event, contact info@westwindharbour.ca or visit their website at www.westwindharbour.ca.