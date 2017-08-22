As a show of gratitude to the Pet Safe Coalition Animal Evacuation Centre, the Quesnel & District 4-H clubs joined together and donated $400 to Pet Safe.

Pictured are Jordan Rossmann, Kersley 4-H; Willow Eyford, Pet Safe Coalition; Paisley McEachern, Hixon 4-H; Jacinta Meir, Cariboo Wolf Pack; and Kayleen Dillabough, Barlow Creek 4-H.

Pet Safe has been located at Alex Fraser Park since July 8, providing safety for more than 600 animals through foster homes and care provided at the park.

Pet Safe acknowledged the hard work of the members of the local 4-H clubs and welcomed them to share park facilities at the Alex Fraser Park and their temporary Evacuation Centre for their annual year-end Show and Sale.

Karen Powell photo