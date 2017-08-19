Friends and family came out in droves for the weekly Music in the Park series at Rutledge Park on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Two more shows finish the season at Rudd Park on Aug. 22 and 29. Photo by Myles Sauer/News Staff

By Myles Sauer

News Staff

With the smoke cleared and blue skies aplenty, you couldn't ask for much better weather at the Music in the Park show in Rutledge Park.

The free weekly event drew out a considerable crowd on Tuesday, Aug. 15, as attendees took in the rock and pop sounds of Soul Sonics.

Music in the Park

"It's a way for community building, and bringing neighbours together to have a good time with some arts," says Saanich Parks and Recreation head coordinator Jason Jones.

And come together they did, as Rutledge Park filled with people young and old to take in Soul Sonic's unique blend of contemporary hits and old favourites.

"We're trying to bring in some new bands that we haven't had play at our parks," says Chris Bartlett, Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association director and events co-ordinator, who's been organizing the event for four years.

Many families came prepared with blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic dinners, but the music (and food trucks) did a good job drawing in curious passersby as well.

"We were just heading home from daycare, and we go through this park every day," said one father, who was taking in the tunes with his son. "We noticed some activity and stopped, had some dinner, and met some friends here spontaneously."

There are two shows left at Rudd Park to round out the season on Aug. 22 and 29. Both run from 6-8 p.m.

Groove Kitchen performs funk and R&B and Aug. 22, while Aug. 29 features a Youth Showcase featuring Reverberation Official, Sugar Castle and Tilted Frame.

The Aug. 29 show is an opportunity for youths ages 11-17 to come and enjoy music catered to them, something Chris Filler, Saanich Parks and Recreation youth programmer, says has been missing in years past.

Saanich Parks and Recreation wants to increase opportunities for youths who "don't see themselves represented [in our music events] right now," Filler explains. "We're pretty excited."