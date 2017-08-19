Tracy Therrien has run the libraries in Salmo, Smithers, and Gibsons. Photo submitted

It's a bit of a homecoming for Nelson's new Chief Librarian.

As a student, Tracey Therrien did her practicum at the Nelson Library before becoming Chief Librarian in Salmo. Therrien stepped into the Nelson Public Library's top position on Monday. Her husband Brett will join her in Nelson shortly.

"We're both excited to be back in the Kootenays," says Therrien.

The position and its potential are important to her. "The difference that a public library can make in a small community is great. It can be a real driver for so many things," she says.

Therrien is no stranger to the kind of impact she describes: besides Salmo, she was Chief Librarian at Smithers and Gibsons Public Libraries before making the move to Nelson.

The chance to build on the Nelson Public Library's track record and the implementation of a brand new five-year strategic plan are exciting prospects, she says.

"As we know, Libraries are changing. We're about more than books, and that's reflected in all of the different services the Library provides. And Nelson is a super-busy library."

Therrien is looking forward to connecting with local agencies and getting to know the strengths and needs to the community. She welcomes the opportunity to get to know Nelson, its people and its organizations.

"I'll be out and about introducing myself, and I hope people won't be shy about dropping into the library to say hello," she says.

Therrien replaces former Chief Librarian June Stockdale, who retired in July.