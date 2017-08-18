Noelle Bellomi and Caroline Moncrieff of RBC Investments present the Tillicum Lelum Aboriginal Friendship Centre with a cheque for 5,000 to go toward the centre’s backpack program for back-to-school. (Photo submitted)

RBC is helping fill backpacks so that more Nanaimo children will have more of what they need to come back to school and learn.

The financial institution recently provided, through its national backpack program, $5,000 to Nanaimo's Tillicum Lelum Aboriginal Friendship Centre.

The program donated $232,000 nationwide.

The Tillicum Lelum friendship centre promotes justice and equality for aboriginal people, offering a range of physical, emotional, mental and spiritual programs and services.