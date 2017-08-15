After 64 days cycling, eight rest days, and 7,911 kilometres, Jacob Kooman of Trail finished his quest to cycle across Canada, while raising close to 16,000 for Cancer Research. Kooman, with his wife Jannie in their support vehicle, reached the eastern-most tip of Canada in St. John’s, Newfoundland on Saturday, after making a stop at the Terry Fox memorial, a fitting end to an incredible journey. Kooman says he met lots of great people and made lots of friends on the way and through his blog. Follow Kooman’s journey and donate by visiting cycle4cancer.wordpress.com.