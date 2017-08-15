- Home
Legion ride for Veterans
The Royal Canadian Legion in Trail held its sixth annual Ride for Veterans on Sunday, as about 20 motorcyclists spent a day on the road doing the Trail-Rossland-Castlegar-Nelson-Salmo-Fruitvale-Trail route to raise funds for Veterans needing treatment for trauma and PTSD.
JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
Riders gathered at the Trail Legion on Sunday
