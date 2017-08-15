  • Connect with Us

Legion ride for Veterans

<p>The Royal Canadian Legion in Trail held its sixth annual Ride for Veterans on Sunday, as about 20 motorcyclists spent a day on the road doing the Trail-Rossland-Castlegar-Nelson-Salmo-Fruitvale-Trail route to raise funds for Veterans needing treatment for trauma and PTSD.</p> -

  • by  Jim Bailey - Trail Daily Times
  •  posted Aug 15, 2017 at 2:31 AM— updated Aug 15, 2017 at 3:00 AM

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Riders gathered at the Trail Legion on Sunday

