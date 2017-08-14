- Home
Slide Show: The 145th annual Chilliwack Fair
Joe Roberson from Williams Lake gets bucked off of American Woman during the Chilliwack Rodeo at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
This year marked 145 years of our annual Chilliwack Fair.
The three-day event saw folks from across the province gather for a weekend of farm animals, live entertainment, rodeos, 4-H competitions, and demonstrations using old fashioned farm equipment.
If you would like to buy copies of any of the photos seen in this slide show, email jenna.hauck@theprogress.com for more info.
