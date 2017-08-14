Joe Roberson from Williams Lake gets bucked off of American Woman during the Chilliwack Rodeo at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

This year marked 145 years of our annual Chilliwack Fair.

The three-day event saw folks from across the province gather for a weekend of farm animals, live entertainment, rodeos, 4-H competitions, and demonstrations using old fashioned farm equipment.

Chilliwack Fair Slide show

