Maggie Stowell, 10, shows the butterfly-like creature she created at the children’s art corner held during Performances in the Park last Thursday evening in Boitanio Park. Laura Ulrich is organizing the children’s arts and craft activities taking place during the concerts this summer on behalf of the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake Area. Gaeil Farrar photo

Interest in Performances in the Park has been slowly building since the wildfire evacuation order was lifted for Williams Lake a couple of weeks ago and the Thursday evening concerts in Boitanio Park started up again.

Despite a smoky evening about 50 people attended the first concert held Aug. 3.

Last Thursday the skies over the lakecity were a little brighter with a shrouded orange sun managing to peek through the haze onto the 100 or so people gathered on lawn chairs and blankets for the evening.

The concerts continue this Thursday, Aug. 17 with a switch to the program announced earlier.

Folk/soul singer/songwriter Jenny Robert, who was scheduled to appear, has relocated to Victoria for the summer due to the wildfires, says event co-ordinator Angela Sommer.

In her place Alan Giddens and the BorderBand, who appeared at the Metis Jamboree in McLeese Lake over the weekend, will perform in Robert's absence.

Appearing the same evening will be the newly formed folk-rock duo The RK Collective with Rowan Dolighan and Kevin Epp.

Art in the Park activities for children will continue to be part of the event along with various food vendors.

Last week children had fun making string art, as one young participant put it, squishing paint onto a piece of paper then folding the paper in half with a string inside the paper then "smooshing it down with a (cereal) box" then wiggling the string out of the paper to create the image.

Some of the images created by the children were quite intriguing, resembling butterflies or dragons and other mythical creatures.