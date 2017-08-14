The Greater Vancouver Zoo's 47th anniversary is a chance for the public to party.

On Aug. 19 and 20 the zoon is hosting a celebration in the picnic area, with activities like Angela Brown's Nylon Zoo, airbrush tattoos, Wipe Out and the Adrenaline Obstacle course, just to name a few of the activities.

There's cake served at noon.

Activities run both days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.