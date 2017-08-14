Carlton House is no stranger to hosting community events in Oak Bay… even when it comes to a mini-car show of Aston Martins. (Octavian Lacatusu/Oak Bay News)

Residents and guests are invited to take part in a French countryside-themed lunch at Carlton House Aug. 16.

Charcuterie, cheese and wine will be served in the courtyard to a French-inspired concert by locally based violin virtuoso Ryan Howland, who played in the Victoria Symphony Splash Aug. 6 and aims to perform in internationally acclaimed concert halls after studying at the Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts this coming fall.

Shelley Hoog, manager of community relations, said Carlton House is pleased to feature the local musician and host the French lunch, which is a treat to residents and serves as a tasty and entertaining introduction for prospective Carlton House residents.

"This is just one of the many events Carlton House residents are able to enjoy on site," she said.

RSVP to Hoog at 250-595-1914. Carlton House can be found at 2080 Oak Bay Ave. The event starts at noon.