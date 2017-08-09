Alan Moberg is one of the headline acts appearing at the fifth annual Metis Jamboree taking place this weekend at the McLeese Lake Hall.

Barring any further fire evacuation orders for the local area this week the fifth annual Metis Jamboree will go ahead as planned in McLeese Lake this weekend.

The event is sponsored by the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association and is scheduled to take place at the McLeese Lake Hall Aug. 11, 12, and 13.

In addition to lots of local talent the event features Canadian Hall of Fame inductee Alan Moberg, Aboriginal People's Choice Award fiddler J.J. Lavallee and The Great Plains Saskia & Darrel.

"We'll see what happens," said Wayne Lucier one of the local entertainers who often performs with his brother Arnold. "So far everybody says they are coming."

If some of the headliners do end up being stuck behind wildfire road closures, he said the jamboree would continue with whoever is able to participate.

Other entertainers on the play bill include Fagen Furlong, Ben Jerome, Peter Thorne, Pat Myre, JR Goodwin, Al Giddens & Co and more.

Given the current wildfire situation Lucier said the entry fee to the jamboree has been waived and instead organizers are asking for cash donations or a donation of food to help wildfire victims.

The standard fees were $20 per day or $30 for the weekend including camping.

A concession is available on site all weekend along with a bouncy castle for the children. Raffles and Loonie auctions are part of the fun. The Saturday evening dinner special is $10.