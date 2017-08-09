- Home
PHOTO: RCMP hit lake to help with evacuations
Angie Mindus photo
Sgt. Jeff Tyre of the Conservation Officer Service and Alberta RCMP officer Const. Jason Fichtner prepare to leave Quesnel Lake from Elysia Resort Sunday after they and several other officers went door to door on the remote northwest shores of the lake to issue an evacuation alert due to nearby wildfires. The area is home to many seasonal residents.
The area is home to many seasonal residents. (Angie Mindus photo)
The area is home to many seasonal residents. (Angie Mindus photo)
