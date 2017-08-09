If you haven't heard of Captain Obvious, you soon will after a local man won a spot to play the quirky character in a television commercial.

Ryan Sergerie, who says people have told him he looks like the bearded character dressed in a uniform who makes "obvious" comments in Hotels.com commercials, sent in a video entry to the company's contest, figuring he might have a chance to win.

Hotels.com is a hotel accommodation website with booking services.

"I'm super stoked to be a small town person who gets to go to the big city and live like an adult for a little while," said Sergerie.

Although he's excited, he says the win probably doesn't affect him the same way as it does others because people react to it in unheard-of ways, such as strangers coming up and hugging him.

Sergerie plans on enjoying himself and videotaping the experience so he can share some of the behind the scenes action with others.

He flies to Toronto next week for four days where he will be costumed like Captain Obvious along with two other winners who are women, film commercials, stay in a fancy hotel, and get $1,000 cash and $1,000 in Hotels.com gift cards.

Sergerie isn't new to dressing up and playing another character as he was set to be contestant Violet Winters in last year's first annual Dude Looks Like a Lady "womanless" beauty pageant, but withdrew after having knee surgery.

He did don women's fashionable clothes and have a role in the pageant, interacting with the show's emcee, Steve Little.

Sergerie is set to compete as Violet Winters in the second annual Dude Looks Like a Lady beauty pageant, which is being planned right now.

You can see a clip from Sergerie's winning video on his Facebook page Ryan Samuel Sergerie.