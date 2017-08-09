After Sooke resident Audrey Phillips passed away in April from a battle with cancer, the Sooke Spinners and Weavers Group wanted to do something special in her honour.

Phillips had been a long-time member of the weavers group, and asked that when she passed, the group would create blankets from her leftover yarn and donate them to others with cancer. This is exactly what the group did.

Lynda Slater, a member of the weavers for over 10 years, said over 12 women helped make three woven blankets from Phillips' yarn, and it only took them about two months to complete.

The blankets were donated to the Therapeutic Touch Program of the B.C. Cancer Society in Victoria, with hopes of comforting people battling with cancer.

"I hope the blankets bring warmth, peace and comfort to people going through their problems," said Slater.

The weavers meet once a month, and Phillips had been a part of the group for around three years. Slater said the group is a great way to socialize, and all of the members are very bonded.

"For the girls weaving the blankets, it was a form of healing. They were doing what Audrey asked and it was giving them solace in her departure," said Slater.