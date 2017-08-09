- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Bowser lets the chips fly
Oscar Moria draws a crowd while he shapes the base of his dolphine during the fifth Annual Bowser Wood Carving Festival, held at Crown and Anchor Pub in Qualicum Bay Aug. 4-6. Organizers of the festival wanted to thank Georgia Park Store, Crown and Anchor Pub and Stellar Bay Shellfish for supporting the event. Michael Briones photo
The fifth annual Bowser Wood Carving Festival drew a crowd of both carvers and onlookers to the Crown and Anchor Pub in Qualicum Bay Aug. 4-6. Organizers of the festival wanted to thank Georgia Park Store, Crown and Anchor Pub and Stellar Bay Shellfish for supporting the event.
— NEWS Staff
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.