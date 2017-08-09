Lanyard shows some of the pins available in a ‘Pin Stop’ promo organized by Downtown Surrey BIA. (photo: submitted)

By Alex Wilks, Now-Leader contributor

SURREY — Similar to a scavenger hunt, the Downtown Surrey Pin Stop allows residents a way to discover local businesses and learn about the city's history, all while collecting little treasures along the way.

"We wanted to mix together not only a 'Canada 150' idea but a way of allowing people to explore downtown Surrey," explained Melissa Wing, organizer of the event and a Canada 150 activities intern with Downtown Surrey BIA.

"This Pin Stop idea is to invite businesses all around the area to supply pins to give out to people."

The route is meant to be followed on foot, but the adventure begins on the Downtown Surrey BIA website, where a free map is available for download with all the Pin Stop locations.

"The idea really is just to get people out on the street because there is something to do in downtown Surrey," Wing added. "You walk from here to there to get your pin."

The pins will be available for collecting until Aug. 31.

Five businesses have chosen to participate — Simon Fraser University, Canadian Tourism College, the office of Surrey-Centre MP Randeep Sarai, the DSBIA office and Save-On-Foods — and supply their own special-edition pin.

Wing encourages participants to not rush away once they get their pin from a site.

Along with a pin to collect, participants can learn about local Canadian history connections at each stop. For example, what did that business, or the property it's located on, look like 10, 30 or even 50 years ago?

Downtown Surrey is a fast growing area with a rich heritage, Wing explained.

Once a participant has collected at least three of the five pins available, they can stop by the DSBIA office and pick up their own limited-edition 'Canada 150' lanyards specially designed for the hunt.

"You can kind of hop from stop to stop," Wing explained. "You can do it all in one day. You can do it over the course of the week. You can get together with friends and family. It's just kind of something where on the middle of a Wednesday in the summer and you don't have much to do, then why not check out these different stops where you might learn something new about the city."

If a participant collects all five of the pins, they are encouraged to come to the DSBIA office — open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at #330-10362 King George Blvd. — to enter the grand prize draw for a secret prize.