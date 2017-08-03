Celebrating cycling, agriculture and food & beverage producers! Members of the Comox Valley Cycling Coalition celebrate the coming Farm Cycle Tour (Sunday, September 24) with Brenda Hetman-Craig, owner of 40 Knots Vineyard & Estate Winery, one of over 25 expected stops on tour. FMI visit CVFarmCycleTour.com

The Comox Valley continues to build a reputation for not only its culinary and agritourism experiences, but also as a cycling destination.

The two worlds will come together for the perfect pairing of education and cycling, in celebration of the region's food and beverage producers, during the seventh annual Comox Valley Farm Cycle Tour, Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Comox Valley Cycling Coalition partnered with Comox Valley Economic Development & Tourism, the Comox Valley Farmers' Market and area farms to develop this unique cycling experience as a way to drive awareness around the Comox Valley's cycling beauty and agricultural bounty, and increase visitation and local product sales.

The event has changed and grown over the years to not only involve incredible farms, but also craft wineries, breweries and distilleries, and much more. The list of participating tour stops is growing daily and currently features 40 Knots Vineyard & Estate Winery, Blue Moon Winery and Ciderworx, Berry Best Organic Farm, Amara Farm, Clever Crow Herbs Spices and Sea Salt, Coastal Black Estate Winery, Courtenay Country Market, Coastal Rainforest Farm, Forbidden Brewing, Garry Oak/Willow Works Courtenay, Gladstone Brewing Co, Glen Alwin Farm, Innisfree Farm, Kehler Vegetable Co, and Wayward Distillation House.

Coastal Rainforest Farm, Garry Oak/Willow Works Courtenay, Willovic Farm, Blue Haven Farm and Outback Nursery are new additions to the 2017 tour thus far.

Cyclists are able to pick their pleasure and choose to visit whichever stops they wish, creating their own tour route, meaning cyclists of every level can enjoy the Tour at their own pace. Each tour stop will be offering a unique experience to cyclists ranging from local product tastings, farm tours, demonstrations and more. Early bird registration for $10 is available online until Sept. 1, and participating Courtenay accommodation providers are offering free registration for guests who stay with them on the Farm Cycle weekend.

The Farm Cycle Tour weekend has more culinary activities taking place including the Comox Valley Farmers Market, Sept. 23; Town Tour: Trails and Tastes of Courtenay, offered by Island Joy Rides, Sept. 23; and Sip & Savour dining experience, offered by Ambassador Tours, Sept. 24.

FMI visit CVFarmCycleTour.com or call the Vancouver Island Visitor Centre 1-855-400-2882.

In addition to the Farm Cycle Tour, September has other great bike events including the Royal LePage Petite Fondo, Sept. 10; Cross on the Rock, Sept. 17; and Steve Smith Memorial BC Cup Finals at Mount Washington Bike Park, Sept. 17. FMI visit DiscoverComoxValley.com