Photos: Dinosaurs, monster and dog-sled, oh my!
Children attending the summer reading program at hte Eckville Library this year have been learning all about Canada.
Everything from cultures to histories to transportation has been covered so far.
This week the children in attendence participated in a Canadian Adventure where they learned about the western part of the country. The learned about Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Brisitsh Columbia, Yukon, North West Territories and Nunavut.
Event for the session included "digging" for dinosaur bones, the Ogopogo monster and dog-sled races.
The milk-jug-igloo at the library is still being built and the staff hope to have it done by the end of the program.
There is only two more weeks left of the summer reading program in Eckville.
