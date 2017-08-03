- Home
Naturalists leads tour through Langley’s Campbell Valley park
Langley Advance files
Damsels and dragons abound in Langley this weekend.
On Monday, Aug. 7, Metro Vancouver parks is hosting a nature walk at Campbell Valley Regional Park that explores the world of "damselflies, dragonflies, and other fascinating inhabitants of the nature house pond."
Veteran naturalist Al Grass, formerly with BC Parks, will lead what organizers call an "insightful" tour where he'll introduce people to dasher, dauber, water scorpion and even a water flea.
It's a free event for all ages running 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Registration is required online at www.metrovancouveronline.org (use barcode 6941) or call 604-432-6359.
