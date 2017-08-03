Find out what Tyler Portelance and Nivan Sharma are reading in the news on the video podcast This Week.

Tyler Portelance and guest-host Nivan Sharma discuss the financial implications to the region following the pullout of the NorthWest LNG project.

In the Northern View's "Heart of our City" feature, the guys share some insights on retiring superintendent of School District 52, Sandra Jones. In local sports, hear all about our MVP of the week, basketball's rising star, Nikki Davis.

