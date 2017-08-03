There’s plenty to do this long weekend at the BC Forest Discovery Centre, which is having a kids weekend. (Citizen file)

Join CERCA's fifth birthday celebration this weekend

Organizers promise an afternoon of fun and music at the Maple Grove Park opposite the lawn tennis court on Cowichan Bay Road on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 2-4 p.m., free of charge.

Everyone is welcome to this family- and pet-friendly event aimed at nature lovers, persons who want to learn more about the estuary and CERCA, or families just wanting to enjoy an afternoon in nature spiced with musical entertainment provided by Laura Anderson, a well known musician and a highly skilled ukulele player, and founder of the Ukulele Band.

Enjoy the music, a soft drink and a piece of home-made cake, mingle with CERCA members, make new friends, learn more about the estuary and CERCA projects, achievements and plans for the future.

It feels only like yesterday that a handful of estuary aficionados got together in August of 2012, deciding to revitalize the former Cowichan Estuary Society, which at the time had already been dormant for a number of years. CERCA's founding group of five has now grown into a charitable society with more than 110 members, showing an impressive record of achievements for such a short period of time.

FDC focuses on fun for kids the entire long weekend

The BC Forest Discovery Centre celebrates kids this BC Day long weekend for three fun-filled days for families in and visiting the Cowichan region.

"This event has been a popular tradition for several years now and we thought it was time to triple the fun, so we added a third day a couple of years ago," said Chris Gale, manager at the BC Forest Discovery Centre. "Steam train rides, entertainment, imagination station and activities for the kids, prize draws, our almost famous barbecue, mini donuts, and a great educational experience, are only a few reasons for kids of all ages to come out to the event."

Visitors can enjoy a special one to three day admission rate of $8 for children three years to 18 years of age, seniors, adults and youth at only $10, and two years of age and under get in for free. The BCFDC is open Saturday, Aug. 5 to Monday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the last steam train departure at 4 p.m.

Entertainment on the outdoor stage will include musician Andy McCormack performing for the kids to dance and sing along with from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with a little help from the Island Savings wise owl Penny, who will be flying in and out throughout the weekend. There are also 100 acres to explore.

Other events still to come this year are in the planning stages with sponsors and include Labour Day, Halloween and, of course, the popular Christmas Express. Investing in a membership includes a season's pass allowing entry to the facility, the train, and to all special events throughout the year, with exception to the Christmas Express which is a fundraising event.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is a not for profit museum and relies on sponsorships, donations and memberships in order to continue its operations. Special event and membership information can be found at www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com or by calling 250-715-1113 extension 23.