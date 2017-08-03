Fore!

Rimbey Family and Community Support Service (FCSS) is holding its 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 10.

This year the charity tournament is raising funds for the FCSS Home Support program. While the Home Support program does not cover medical type home care it provides those looking to remain in their homes with everything from light housekeeping to neonatal support.

"The things people need to be able to stay in their own homes," said FCSS director Peggy Makofka. "The things that keep a home comfortable."

Like many programs, Makofka says the cost of providing Home Support continues to increase. With the help of events such as the charity golf tournament and subsidizing through a FCSS grant, Makofka says the goal of the organization is to keep the program as affordable and accessible as it can for those living in the community.

"We're hoping to raise about $10,000 to put back into that program," said Makofka.

The tournament will take place at the Spruce Haven Golf Resort near Bluffton.

"It's pasture golf so that's pretty cool," said Makofka.

The nine-hole charity tournament features an 11 a.m. Texas scramble start. Registration and breakfast will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and dignitary messages will take place at 10:45 a.m.

Teams will be treated to a steak dinner at 4 p.m. and a loonie auction following their day on the links.

Tickets for the golf and dinner are $100 and those not interesting in golfing but are still hoping to participate can get dinner tickets for $25, this includes participation in the auction.

"Our sponsorship has been good this year," said Makofka. She credits Frontline Compression Services Inc. for staying the tournament's main sponsor all seven years.

Makofka says she expects there will be around 100 golfers in total and registrations, and reservations for the dinner, will be accepted until Aug. 8.

Those seeking more information can contact Rimbey FCSS at 403-843-2030.

treena.mielke@rimbeyreview.com