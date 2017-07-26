Romaine Underwood of Tsawout welcoming members of a Washington state First Nations band ashore July 26. (Morgan Cross photo)

First Nations bands from Washington state arrived at Tsawout Spit as part of the annual Tribal Journeys July 26. Bands set out at 4 a.m. to avoid bad winds but experienced smooth canoeing to the Saanich Peninsula, where the first canoes arrived before 10 a.m. and the last in the evening. Romaine Underwood of the Tsawout band drummed and sang in greeting for the morning canoes, before each band asked formal permission to come ashore.

The Washington state bands, along with Tsawout First Nations, will continue the Tribal Journeys tomorrow morning after a night of traditional festivities.