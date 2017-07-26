Creston Valley Tennis Club

Creston Valley Tennis Club members competed hard for the inaugural Kootenay Cup title at Granite Point in Nelson on Sunday (July 23).

The Davis Cup-style event, featuring three, six-member co-ed teams playing doubles and singles, was won by the host Nelson Tennis Club, but not before Creston won four of 12 pro-set matches, including a 3-3 split against Trail.

The final match of the day was the most dramatic, with Mike Price of Creston battling back from three games down multiple times to even things up 8-8 and force a tiebreaker, ultimately won by his Nelson opponent 9-7. Each player saved match points before the contest finally ended.

Price shared player-of-the-match honours against Nelson with teammate Mary Wigen, who earned Creston's lone victory in six sets with the host club, 8-6, also in singles.

Marcus Bell was named Creston's player-of-the-match against Trail for his 8-6 victory in singles. Bell held serve to open the match and never trailed, breaking his opponent's serve at 7-6 to close it out and secure the split.

Creston's other two victories over Trail were by Wigen, 8-1 in singles, and the doubles tandem of Price and Lynette Collins, 8-6.

Other Creston players were Besette Piorecky and Irmgard Truemper.

Several Creston players will be returning to Nelson for the West Kootenay Open in late August before hosting a mixed doubles tournament in Creston on September 9.