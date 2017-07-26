- Home
Kootenay Cup at Granite Point
Creston Valley Tennis Club
Creston Valley Tennis Club members competed hard for the inaugural Kootenay Cup title at Granite Point in Nelson on Sunday (July 23).
The Davis Cup-style event, featuring three, six-member co-ed teams playing doubles and singles, was won by the host Nelson Tennis Club, but not before Creston won four of 12 pro-set matches, including a 3-3 split against Trail.
The final match of the day was the most dramatic, with Mike Price of Creston battling back from three games down multiple times to even things up 8-8 and force a tiebreaker, ultimately won by his Nelson opponent 9-7. Each player saved match points before the contest finally ended.
Price shared player-of-the-match honours against Nelson with teammate Mary Wigen, who earned Creston's lone victory in six sets with the host club, 8-6, also in singles.
Marcus Bell was named Creston's player-of-the-match against Trail for his 8-6 victory in singles. Bell held serve to open the match and never trailed, breaking his opponent's serve at 7-6 to close it out and secure the split.
Creston's other two victories over Trail were by Wigen, 8-1 in singles, and the doubles tandem of Price and Lynette Collins, 8-6.
Other Creston players were Besette Piorecky and Irmgard Truemper.
Several Creston players will be returning to Nelson for the West Kootenay Open in late August before hosting a mixed doubles tournament in Creston on September 9.