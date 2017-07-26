COTR

From July 10 to 14, eighteen youth aged 12 to 14 took part in a Mind Over Metal camp at College of the Rockies. Sponsored by the Canadian Welding Association (CWA), the camp introduced participants to the welding trade while simultaneously building their confidence and self-esteem.

Three College of the Rockies welding instructors, Tim Ross, Ken McKay and Bruce Davis provided instruction and guidance throughout the week as students learned about welding safety and procedures and created a variety of metalwork projects.

Due to the sponsorship provided by the CWA, the youth were able to attend the camps for free and had breakfast and lunch provided to them each day. The CWA sponsors camps all over Canada and has seen the popularity for them grow each year since the inception in 2014. Seats for the camp were initially offered to a variety of youth-oriented groups like the Boys and Girls Club before opening up to the general public.

"This was a tremendous opportunity for the participants, to be able to learn from College instructors with Red Seal certification and to get a taste for the welding trade," says Jack Moes, Dean of Trades and Technology at the College. "Skilled tradespeople are in demand. Getting youth interested in a career in welding or other trades is vital to helping to fill the growing need."

To close out the camp, a barbecue, sponsored by Air Liquide, was held for the participants and their parents on Friday, July 14.

Learn more about Trades programs at College of the Rockies at: cotr.ca/trades