Several youth from the Comox Valley were among almost 70 young men and young women along with 20 youth leaders who tackled adversity, trials and physical challenges in a four-day handcart trek last week in the Alberni Valley.

Organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Trek spanned 32 km of varied terrain, including some steep hills and creek crossings.

It was designed as a way for the youth to honour the efforts of the handcart pioneers who left their homelands in the mid-19th century, suffered persecution and crossed the plains on foot to secure religious freedom for their families.

Dressed in pioneer era clothing, the youth, hailing from communities from Duncan to Campbell River and including Powell River, were divided into "families" with an adult Ma and Pa to support them.

They left all their electronics behind and walked in the sun and rain to gain a small glimpse of the trials of these brave men and women.

These teenagers, aged 12-18, also discovered something about their own strength and ability in the face of difficulty.

"I felt like I grew a lot on this journey, not only physically but mentally because I was able to think about my future after this," said Rob Gauthier, 18.

Meanwhile, 15-year old Aidan Holt discovered that "napping in the rain is surprisingly cool".

The youth had a break on the third day to rest and have fun. Activities such as a hoedown, sack races, boot tosses, stilt walking and two-handed crosscut saw competitions entertained all.

In a technological era such as this, it was refreshing to see young people engage with each other without the use of a smart phone.

When asked about her favourite part of Trek, Lyndi Hobbs, age 12 and the oldest of 5 siblings, said, "I liked the solo time because I got to think in silence. I never get to do that. Never. I haven't done that since I was a baby." Willow Cunliffe, age 15, expressed her favourite part as "the camaraderie that comes from pulling carts together and the singing we do along the way, even though we are all horribly out of key!"

The trek is held every four years, so all teenagers get a chance to participate at least once. This year, the trek was challenged by weather. Initially, the hot, dry weather meant certain areas of the trail were closed, and organizers had to adjust plans.

However, it rained off and on throughout the event, which meant activities needed to be flexible. The event was successful and enjoyed by the participants.