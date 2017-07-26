Meals on Wheels volunteers Charlene Acreman, left, Susan Bexon, Lorraine Hoy, Paul Newmon and Edith Newmon show off a fresh cooked meal at the Community Hall on Wednesday, July 26. Meals on Wheels ensures people in need are getting the proper nutrition. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Help feed people in need by getting involved with Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels is a program in Sooke that provides people in need with nutritious, affordable meals. A small group of locals get together every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Community Hall and prepare fresh meals to be sent out.

Each meal costs $6 and is usually large enough to feed a customer for a full day.

Lorraine Hoy, who has been volunteering for over 12 years, said Meals on Wheels prevents seniors from being put in a home, by making sure they are okay when dropping off meals, and by giving them fully balanced meals.

"We keep a watchful eye on the community by delivering these meals," said Hoy. "A lot of the seniors are very isolated, so it also nice for them to have a visit because most of the drivers will stay and chat for a bit with with the customers when they deliver the food."

Right now, Meals on Wheels is struggling to find enough volunteer drivers to help deliver the meals to customers.

Volunteer driver Cheryl Asham said her role is very rewarding because she loves being able to go in to the senior's homes and see them thriving, and knowing that they are getting the proper nutrition they need.

Each route takes a driver approximately an hour, and allows them to see parts of Sooke they may not have seen before, and to help out people in their community.

"There's nothing more gratifying than to know you are helping other seniors, being a senior myself," said Asham. "Giving back is the most special gift to me."

To become a driver for Meals on Wheels, contact Marion Smith at (250)-642-5424.