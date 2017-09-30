Bijoux du Bayou, with Adam Bay opening is part of the Oak Bay Parks, Recreation, and Culture series of free concerts in Willows Beach Park this summer. Bring a chair and enjoy an evening of music. (Submitted photo)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age – Recreation Oak Bay brings the documentary about the biggest parenting issue of our time. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and all ages are welcome. Register (barcode 13101) online or call 250-595-7946.

Restoration in Uplands Park – Wylie Thomas provides an update on the restoration progress in Uplands Park. The public is invited to share their thoughts. At Windsor Pavilion from 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Live Music Series - Cassie & Maggie MacDonald come to the Oak Bay Recreation Centre - Upstairs Lounge. Doors open 6 p.m. with music at 7:30. Tickets available at Oak Bay Recreation Centre reception, Ivy's Bookshop, or online at www.beaconridgeproductions.com. Ticket prices for all concerts are $20 to $25.

Sunday, Oct. 8

No Ivy Leage – Join the Friends of Uplands Park each Sunday to remove English ivy. Removal of this highly invasive plant will help to restore the globally endangered Garry Oak Ecosystem of the park, and to protect the 24 rare plants. Tools, gloves and the Best Practices instruction are provided. This is an excellent project for families and for people needing to volunteer in the community, especially students. Each Sunday until the end of November, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the end of Cattle Point near the kiosks.

Thursday, Oct. 12

World Religions Drop in Discussion Series – The uniquely human practice of religion touches the deepest longings of the human heart and soul. It significantly influences the profound convictions that people have about the most important aspects of their lives. This discussion series will explore the nature of the religious response and introduce the world views, ethics, practices, and beliefs of the five major world religions: Hinduism, Buddhism, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. With Kathryn Kearney from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bamboo Room at Monterey Recreation Centre. Cost is $1 members, $2 non‐members.

Friday, Oct. 13

Live Music Series – Groove Kitchen comes to Oak Bay Recreation Centre - Upstairs Lounge. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music at 7:30. This hard-driving, party-hearty quintet will be shaking up the dance floor with its red-hot mix of funk, Latin, reggae and soul for dancing. Tickets available at Oak Bay Recreation Centre reception, Ivy's Bookshop, or online at www.beaconridgeproductions.com.

Sunday, Oct. 15

No Ivy Leage – Join the Friends of Uplands Park each Sunday to remove English ivy. Removal of this highly invasive plant will help to restore the globally endangered Garry Oak Ecosystem of the park, and to protect the 24 rare plants. Tools, gloves and the Best Practices instruction are provided. This is an excellent project for families and for people needing to volunteer in the community, especially students. Each Sunday until the end of November, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the end of Cattle Point near the kiosks.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Disaster Recovery Information Session – 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Monterey Centre, 1442 Monterey Ave. All Oak Bay Emergency Program workshops and events are free. Pre-register to guarantee your seat. Call 250-592-9121 or email obep@oakbay.ca. This is also the day of the ShakeOut BC Earthquake Drill. At 10:19 am just Drop Cover and Hold On wherever you are. If you have difficulty "getting down and under cover", go to www.Shakeoutbc.ca to find out your safe options.

Friday, Oct. 20

Live Music Series – The Fretless comes to the Oak Bay Recreation Centre - Upstairs Lounge. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music at 7:30. This Juno Award Winning quartet brings a new approach to folk music that is quickly gaining high acclaim around the world. Tickets available at Oak Bay Recreation Centre reception, Ivy's Bookshop, or online at www.beaconridgeproductions.com. Ticket prices for all concerts start anywhere from $20 to $25.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Oak Leaves Bazaar – The 40th annual Oak Leaves Bazaar is at Monterey Recreation Centre from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TJ Dawe – TJ Dawe's Roller Coaster is a four part monologue exploring why we go to war, the bigger significance of Star Wars, Marvel Comics and Harry Potter, Donald Trump's presidency, and the imminent collapse of civilization. Show is suitable for ages 13 years and older. In the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., showtime is 8. Tickets ($25 adults, $15 students) available at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Ivy's Bookshop, and online at tjdawerollercoaster.brownpapertickets.com.

Sunday, Oct. 22

No Ivy Leage – Join the Friends of Uplands Park each Sunday to remove English ivy. Removal of this highly invasive plant will help to restore the globally endangered Garry Oak Ecosystem of the park, and to protect the 24 rare plants. Tools, gloves and the Best Practices instruction are provided. This is an excellent project for families and for people needing to volunteer in the community, especially students. Each Sunday until the end of November, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the end of Cattle Point near the kiosks.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Oktoberfest – Monterey Recreation Centre rolls out the barrel from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Ron Sera performs alongside a menu of German fare includes jaeger schnitzel, German fried potatoes, braised cabbage followed by black forest cake. Cost: $24.50 ($18 for members) available at the centre, 1442 Monterey Ave.

Friday, Oct. 27

Live Music Series – The Jeremy Kittel Trio comes to Oak Bay Recreation Centre - Upstairs Lounge. Doors at 6, music at 7:30 p.m. Jeremy Kittel is a master in Celtic, classical, jazz, and bluegrass traditions. Quinn Bachand on guitar and Josh Pinkham on mandolin. Tickets available at Oak Bay Recreation Centre reception, Ivy's Bookshop, or online at www.beaconridgeproductions.com. Ticket prices for all concerts start anywhere from $20 to $25.

