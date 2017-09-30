Bijoux du Bayou, with Adam Bay opening is part of the Oak Bay Parks, Recreation, and Culture series of free concerts in Willows Beach Park this summer. Bring a chair and enjoy an evening of music. (Submitted photo)
Thursday, Oct. 5
Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age – Recreation Oak Bay brings the documentary about the biggest parenting issue of our time. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and all ages are welcome. Register (barcode 13101) online or call 250-595-7946.
Restoration in Uplands Park – Wylie Thomas provides an update on the restoration progress in Uplands Park. The public is invited to share their thoughts. At Windsor Pavilion from 7 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6
Live Music Series - Cassie & Maggie MacDonald come to the Oak Bay Recreation Centre - Upstairs Lounge.
Sunday, Oct. 8
No Ivy Leage – Join the Friends of Uplands Park each Sunday to remove English ivy. Removal of this highly invasive plant will help to restore the globally endangered Garry Oak Ecosystem of the park, and to protect the 24 rare plants. Tools, gloves and the Best Practices instruction are provided. This is an excellent project for families and for people needing to volunteer in the community, especially students. Each Sunday until the end of November, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the end of Cattle Point near the kiosks.
Thursday, Oct. 12
World Religions Drop in Discussion Series – With Kathryn Kearney from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bamboo Room at Monterey Recreation Centre. Cost is $1 members, $2 non‐members.
Friday, Oct. 13
Live Music Series – Groove Kitchen comes to Oak Bay Recreation Centre - Upstairs Lounge.
Sunday, Oct. 15
Thursday, Oct. 19
Disaster Recovery Information Session – 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Monterey Centre, 1442 Monterey Ave. All Oak Bay Emergency Program workshops and events are free. Pre-register to guarantee your seat. Call 250-592-9121 or email obep@oakbay.ca. This is also the day of the ShakeOut BC Earthquake Drill. At 10:19 am just Drop Cover and Hold On wherever you are. If you have difficulty "getting down and under cover", go to www.Shakeoutbc.ca to find out your safe options.