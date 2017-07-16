Eleanor Diekert (right) of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation accepts a 10,000 cheque for North Okanagan Men’s Health Month from Vernon Subway representatives Jon Romeril (business consultant, Okanagan Interior, from left), Raj Jaswal (owner), Tanya Crowder (district manager) and Gurjit Jhajj (owner). (vjhf photo)

Vernon Subway restaurants have served up a hearty donation to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Local Subways presented the foundation with a cheque for $10,000 in support of North Okanagan Men's Health Month.

"We are very grateful for the generous support we continue to receive from Subway," said Andrea Egan, VJHF development officer. "Their donation will help purchase much-needed equipment and services for men in the North Okanagan."

Subway co-owners Gurjit Jhajj and Raj Jaswal have been long-time contributors to the foundation, providing support to the Building a Tower of Care Campaigns as well as the past Do it for Dad Walk and Run Event which has been replaced by Men's Health Month.

"We are happy to take part in Men's Health Month," said Jhajj. "Supporting our hospital helps all of us. The timing is very good, too. With Men's Health Month followed by Canada Day, we can show our Canadian spirit by helping the community."

The foundation launched its first Men's Health Month in June, dedicating the entire month to promoting men's health.

"Our new initiative benefits prostate health for local men, and provides support for cardiac care needs at VJH," said Egan.

Funds raised during North Okanagan Men's Health Month will support PSA testing, the Vernon Prostate Cancer Support and Awareness Group, and the purchase of a new ECG machine and trolley for VJH.

This year alone, 4,000 Canadian men will die of prostate cancer. Cardiovascular Disease remains the leading cause of death throughout the western world and the second most common cause in Canada.

Donations to Men's Health month will stay local and benefit all men in the North Okanagan.

Last year in the North Okanagan, there were 23,325 ECG tests performed, in addition to 1,918 cardiac stress tests and 1,077 holter and event monitorings.

Other local businesses supporting Men's Health Month with donations include Bannister GM, Kal Tire, S.P. Seymour Ltd., Summit Financial and Watkin Motors.

For more information, or to donate, please visit vjhfoundation.org/mens-health-month/.