The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is announcing a new timeline for this year's annual community grants.

Registered charities and not-for-profits operating in communities throughout the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen can submit applications from Aug. 25 to Oct. 20. The grant cycle will commence during the fall of 2017 but the grants will paid out starting in January of 2018

According to the CFSO release, feedback was gathered from a variety of supported charities. The consensus was it would help charities better plan for the upcoming year if they knew what funding they would be receiving.

The CFSO is also hosting three grant writing workshops in the fall, on Sept 25 in Princeton, Sept. 26 in Summerland and Sept. 27 in Osoyoos. More information and registration for the workshops can be found here.

All grant applicants must have an up-to-date profile on the CFSO Community Knowledge Centre site.

For more information on applying for a grant, visit the CFSO online at ckc.cfso.net.