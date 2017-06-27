By Zee Chevalier

Canada celebrates 150 years since Confederation in 2017. In the grand scheme of things it isn't such a long stretch, but our nation has left its mark on the world stage in so many ways during this period of time.

We all have a chance to promote our nation in a positive way. Our tolerance and friendliness promotes this country and our values; values which were handed down by our parents and their ancestors. This Canada Day on July 1, pause for a moment and remember the pioneers who worked so hard to build new lives in this land.

George Radwanski and Julia Luttrell said in The Will of a Nation: Awakening the Canadian Spirit that "Canadians have shaped out of the North American wilderness one of the most privileged societies on the face of the earth. Canada is rich not only in the abundance of our resources and the magnificence of our land, but also in the diversity and the character of our Canadian people. We have long been known as one of the most tolerant, progressive, innovative, caring, and peaceful societies in existence."

When the red-and-white maple leaf flag was created in 1965 Lester B. Pearson, then Prime Minister of Canada, said "Under this flag may our youth find new inspiration for loyalty to Canada; for a patriotism based not on any mean or narrow nationalism, but on the deep and equal pride that all Canadians will feel for every part of this good land."

The symbolic red maple leaf on the Canadian flag has long been associated with Canada as its official emblem. Denis Benjamin Viger, a 19th century Lower Canadian politician, said, "This tree, which grows in our valleys, on our rocks … grows fast, and when it is tall and strong, does not fear storms and overcomes the North wind which is unable to shake it. The maple is the king of our forest; it is the emblem of the Canadian people."

British Columbia has three native maples: the Broadleaf maple, which grows in abundance south from Boston Bar throughout the Lower Mainland, and is characterized by its huge golden yellow leaves in the fall; the Vine maple, which grows in damp areas; and the Douglas maple, which thrives at higher elevations. Both have fairly small leaves that turn red in autumn.

In 2017 you may notice a multi-coloured, stylized maple leaf comprised of several diamonds and triangles as the official logo for Canada 150. The image was displayed on the Clinton Seniors Association float in the May Parade.

As usual, the parade was well enjoyed by citizens of Clinton and district, who lined the entire route. Thank you to the committee that made it happen.

Thank you to the hard-working committee that staged a magnificent Annual Ball. The arena was lavishly transformed into an elegant ballroom; a perfect foil for the many guests who arrived in period dress to celebrate Canada's 150th celebration. Well done!

Mark your calendars for the July 1 yard sale (with books and baking, too) at the Clinton Seniors' Centre at 217 Smith Avenue, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can participate in the Canada Day celebration in the park at the same time.

Work has begun on the wheelchair ramp at the back of the Clinton Seniors' Centre. Roy Fletcher is ably handling the job.

The final general meeting of the Clinton Seniors' Association before summer started was on June 15 following a potluck lunch. Meetings will resume in the fall on September 21. Come and join us!

Happy Birthday to Yvette May (June 18) and to Eleanor Pigeon (June 26).

"Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved."

A.A. Milne