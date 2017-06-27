It's not often you hit 150.

So when your country reaches that milestone on July 1, it's time to have some fun.

"We're going to have multicultural celebrations," said Kathryn Baird, with the City of Maple Ridge.

"It's a nice addition to Canada Day."

Canada Day fun starts at 10 a.m. in Memorial Peace Park with arts and crafts, children's activities, along with the Haney Farmers Market and the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Association Summer Market.

At 12:30 p.m.,there's a colour-gaurd parade followed by the cutting of the Canada Day cake at 12:35 p.m..

Three stages will feature arts, culture, music and dance.

The Haney Farmers Market, a Maple Ridge fire rescue barbecue (4 p.m.) and family fun all will be part of the day.

At 1:30 p.m., a swing dancing lesson will take place at the bandstand and dancing music will be provided by the Bruce James Orchestra until 3 p.m.

Instead of events winding down at that time, the partying will continue with the multicultural parade at 4 p.m. It will wind its way around Memorial Peace Park.

That event is organized by the newly formed Ridge Meadows Multicultural Society and anybody who wants to, can come out in their cultural dress or in Canada Day colours and join a walking parade, says Baird.

Following that, MP Dan Ruimy will give new Canadians certificates.

After that, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the music starts up with the John Welsh Band performing a blend Latin, West African, reggae and folk rock rhythms.

The evening finishes at 7 p.m. with the Canada Day crowd all in a happy birthday singalong at the main stage in front of the Arts Centre Theatre.

There should be enough room for everyone.

"We're going to do a partial road closure on 224th Street and have some food trucks and expand the size of the venue," said Baird.

Maple Ridge, though, isn't just spending one day celebrating the founding of Canadian Confederation.

New street banners are being unveiled this year and on June 18 there will a Skate Park Poetry event, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Thomas Haney secondary, in which selected poems will be stamped on to concrete.

National Aboriginal Day was celebrated in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday, while every Wednesday night in July and August from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., there's a Play Night in the Park in Maple Ridge Park on Fern Crescent.

Modern Legends and Culture Days happens Sept. 30 at the ACT and on Oct. 29 there's Celebrate the Night fireworks.

Maple Ridge businesses are also in Happy Birthday Canada mode.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is holding its annual Canada Day window decorating contest for all the downtown businesses.

"Make our downtown look festive and show your Canadian pride," says the BIA.

Businesses are invited to show their patriotic spirit from June 15 to July 1 by decorating windows in red and white. There are three prize categories: red-and-white product use, painted windows, or Canadian flags.