It was a record year for car entries at the annual Fortin's Village Classic Car Show on Sunday.

A total of 320 cars and thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Chilliwack on June 25 for the annual vintage car show.

The Fortin's Village Classic Car Show is one of the largest car shows in the Fraser Valley, and brings out everything from classics and muscle cars to cruisers, hot rods and trucks.

Many car owners set up entire themed displays, showing off their past trophies, photos of restorations, and even memorabilia from the time their cars were flying off the production floor.

There was also live music, demonstrations, sponsor tents, and a complete food fair at Village Classic.

Here are the winners from this year's Village Classic Car Show:

People's Choice (as voted on by the public): Jeff Enger, '57 Chevrolet Belair

Mayor's Choice: Bob Alle, '40 Ford Deluxe

Fortins Home Hardware 'Sponsor's Choice': Jeff Enger, '57 Chevrolet Belair

Fortins Supply 'Sponsor's Choice': Eric Enger, '69 Chevelle SS Stock

Chilliwack Ford 'Sponsor's Choice': Alex Dyck, '59 Ford F100

O'Connor Chrysler Dodge Jeep 'Sponsor's Choice': Garry Keay, '70 Plymouth Superbird

O'Connor RV 'Sponsor's Choice': Ross Caldwell, '55 Buick Special

Chances Chilliwack 'Sponsor's Choice': Ken Sawatsky, '68 Chevrolet Camaro

Hub Barton Insurance 'Sponsor's Choice': Randy MacKinnon, '35 Studebaker

Save On Foods 'Sponsor's Choice': Bob Alle, '40 Ford Deluxe