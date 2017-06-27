The Penticton Western News is looking for your best rib sauce recipe for a celebrity contest at the Rotary Club of Penticton Rib Fest. Recipes must be emailed to newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Western News file photo

Calling all barbecue masters, we are looking for your recipes to represent the Western News in a celebrity sauce contest.

Email us your best rib sauce recipe and you could be chosen to win a $50 gift card from Play Estate Winery and two half-rack ribs coupons for the Rotary Club of Penticton RibFest that takes place this weekend. Email your recipes to newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

The chosen sauce will be made and given to the ribbers on Friday morning to slather on their ribs and be cooked by them. The ribbers will then judge the sauces to give the winner bragging rights for the year.

The Rotary Club of Penticton RibFest takes place June 30 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), July 1 (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and July 2 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) at Okanagan Lake Park. The park will be full of family fun including entertainment, activities for the kids and vendors. The professional ribbers will be serving up their best creations and there will also be a beverage garden.

Organized by the Penticton Rotary Club, the event drew 35,000 people to the park in 2016. Funds raised during the weekend will be used for ongoing community projects for the citizens of Penticton.