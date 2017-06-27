- Home
PHOTOS: Fairy houses at Milner Gardens
Isla Fink, left, and Chloe Barron look for the fairies that must be living in one of the fairy houses at Milner Gardens on Saturday, June 24. Many miniature and creatively built fairy houses were tucked amongst the trees and plants during the gardens’ seventh annual fairy house event, which ran June 22 to 25. — Adam Kveton
